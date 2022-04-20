American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.13

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 13807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

