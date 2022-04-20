American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.77. 1,302,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,583. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.