American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $9.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.69. 42,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,263. The company has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.60. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

