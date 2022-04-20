Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $238.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.37. 2,354,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,909. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

