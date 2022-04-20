Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $7.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will post $7.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.50 and the highest is $7.86. Intuit posted earnings per share of $6.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.61. 26,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

