Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $141,918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $34,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

