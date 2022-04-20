Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $2.00 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.05. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $11.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.70. 5,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,792. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

