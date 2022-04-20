Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.99.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 191.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.78.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

