Analysts Expect International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Tower Hill Mines.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:THM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,697. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.