Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 817,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,475. Regency Centers has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

