Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.59 Million

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to report $925.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $928.40 million. RH reported sales of $860.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $10.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.35. The company had a trading volume of 653,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.07 and its 200 day moving average is $491.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,548 shares of company stock worth $136,773,997. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.