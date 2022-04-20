Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) to post sales of $603.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $609.18 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $548.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.43.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 73.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 118.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,979. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

