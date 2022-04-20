Analysts Expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%.

SOPH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth $121,099,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOPH opened at $7.62 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

