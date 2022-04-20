Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.94 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.18 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 19,124,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,457,153. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

