Analysts Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT at $115.00

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($121.51) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($97.85) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76.
Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.
