Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $28.80

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 148,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.