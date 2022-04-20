Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target at $14.58

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.27 million, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.