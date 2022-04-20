Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price at C$21.31

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

First Capital Realty stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.48. 328,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

