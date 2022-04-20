Analysts Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Target Price at $43.25

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,880. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

