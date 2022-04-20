Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) PT at GBX 829.67

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.79).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.01) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of TM17 traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.51). 33,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 540.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 661.23. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.32). The stock has a market cap of £723.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59.
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
