Analysts Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target at $11.00

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

