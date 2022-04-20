Analyzing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. China Merchants Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank 26.61% 15.76% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and China Merchants Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.91 $21.29 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $69.83 billion 2.45 $18.59 billion $3.57 9.48

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.