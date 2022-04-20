Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $37.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $124,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.