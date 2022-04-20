AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 4.2%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 66,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,544,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.