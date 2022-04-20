Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $59.19

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.19, but opened at $61.39. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 26,644 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($88.17) to €83.00 ($89.25) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,791 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

