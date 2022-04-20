Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,374,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,764,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Anima from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

