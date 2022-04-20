Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $532.10 and last traded at $517.07, with a volume of 12532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.04.

The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.45. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Anthem alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.