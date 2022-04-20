Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ANTM traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.93. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $494.43.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.