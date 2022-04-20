Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Plans Dividend of $1.19

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,671.77 ($21.75) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market cap of £16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,448.89 ($18.85).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

