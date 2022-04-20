Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.98 and the lowest is $4.75. AON posted earnings per share of $4.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $13.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $13.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

NYSE AON traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $333.08. 15,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,637,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

