ApeCoin Price Tops $15.22 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $15.22 or 0.00036774 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.61 or 0.07416679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.93 or 1.00015750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048783 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

