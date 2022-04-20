API3 Trading Up 23.1% This Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00011988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $185.79 million and approximately $81.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00034330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00104570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

