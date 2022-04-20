Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.69

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 27401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.