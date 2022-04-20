ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $169.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

