ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $21.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

