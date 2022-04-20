Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.88.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.05 and its 200-day moving average is $353.07. The company has a market cap of $360.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

