Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,083 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,726,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 199,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 276,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,660. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

