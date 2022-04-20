Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 52,449 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 682,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,418,762. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.