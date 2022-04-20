Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 991 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,690. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50.

