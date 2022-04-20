Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,842. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.26.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

