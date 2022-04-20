Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 746,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,127,688. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

