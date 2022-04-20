Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 83,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,650. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.