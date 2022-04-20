Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $85.87. 11,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

