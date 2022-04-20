Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 210,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.03. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

