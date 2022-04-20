Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,723. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

