Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $204.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,055. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

