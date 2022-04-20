Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $232.10. 16,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.