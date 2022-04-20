Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,270. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

