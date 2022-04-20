Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 279,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588,980. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

