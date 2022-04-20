Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $310.00. 7,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,669. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.96. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

